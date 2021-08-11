Businessman held over Affiance hit-and-run

A Region Two businessman has been arrested by Essequibo police for allegedly hitting down a man along the Affiance Public Road and then fleeing the scene.

Bhojraj Tulshie, of Lot C Columbia Back Street, Region Two, was arrested around 1 pm and his vehicle is currently impounded.

The victim, 33-year-old Darwin Nath, of Lot 12 Affiance, is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was transferred for further treatment of fractures to both feet that he suffered in the accident.

The Guyana Police Force said the accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday as Nath was standing on the eastern side of the public road.

According to the police, a hire car, HB 6305, which was speeding along the western side of the road suddenly turned in his direction and struck him.

Nath fell onto a fence, which is located on the eastern side of the road.

While the driver fled, Nath was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was admitted.