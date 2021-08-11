House passes bill to decriminalise crossing dressing

Following hours of debate into the wee hours of yesterday morning, the National Assembly passed a bill to decriminalise cross-dressing, in keeping with a more that two-year-old Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling.

The government used its majority in the House to pass the bill despite objections to it by some members of the main opposition coalition APNU+AFC, who argued that it was an affront to their Christian values.

However, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira was quick to caution that their personal religious beliefs had no place in the House.