$7.4M in development grants approved for Region Two small businesses 

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond on Wednesday handed over cheques worth $7.4 million for the development of 15 small businesses in Region Two.

The simple handing over ceremony was held in the boardroom of the Regional State House at Anna Regina, where the Small Business Bureau (SBB) was holding a three-day Small Business “One Stop Shop” that concluded yesterday.

The recipients of the grants are Ashook (only name given), who has a butchery business; Bibi Bacchus, who has a pharmaceutical business; Bish-ma Persaud, for a pre-nursery school; Deon Persaud, for a photo studio and document centre; Jaiantilall (only name given), for a printery and variety shop; James Schadde, for a grocery; Kalapana Narine, for a salon; Kavita Sookraj, for a supermarket; Keran Persaud, for a barbershop; Lennox Carter, for a beverages and snacks business; Leon Jeffery, for a livestock, fruits and vegetables business; Louis Smith, for a variety store; Pramnauth Bissessar, for a retail footwear business; Tatyana Moore for Miracles Skincare Products; and Vishaaan Singh, for a poultry business.