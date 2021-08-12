National Assembly adopts findings of Walter Rodney inquiry

In one of its final decisions before going into its annual recess, the National Assembly in the early hours of Tuesday passed a motion to adopt the findings of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the death of historian Dr Walter Rodney.

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira moved the motion on behalf of the government for the Assembly to adopt the report and its findings, which include that late President Forbes Burnham and the People’s National Congress were culpable in Rodney’s death.

The CoI held former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) member Gregory Smith as being responsible for Dr. Rodney’s death on 13 June, 1980, and also that he was acting as an agent of the State, having been aided and abetted so to do, by individuals holding positions of leadership in State agencies and committed to carrying out the wishes of the PNC Administration.