Hoteliers would pay top dollars for these spaces

Dear Editor,

It was wonderful to hear of the plans to relocate the Fire Service Headquarters to ‘near’ Durban Park. I would suggest that we leave out the ‘near’ and build a modern multistory Fire Service Headquarters ‘at’ Durban Park, with forensics, research and even a few huge water tanks complete with well. There’s a lot of acreage, and a stadium that really does not belong in a modern economy. The location is central and ideal. While at it, the entire Police Headquarters at Kingston could be relocated right there in a modern multistory complex complete with courtroom, remand center, forensic labs, parking, catering and document services etc.

How would we pay for this? Sell the land in Kingston that houses the Police, especially the property containing those decrepit buildings obliquely opposite Pegasus, all the way to up to Camp St. and round to Young St. Of course, keep the beautiful cemetery and any historic structures. Hoteliers would pay top dollar for those locations, with the beautiful ocean view that is currently being enjoyed by clotheslined verandas and old, grass covered cars – at least until the mangroves obliterate it.

Sincerely,

Keith Evelyn