The Covid-19 policies of the Government of Guyana fail to show respect for all citizens

Dear Editor,

I find the recent actions by governments in the Caribbean to force their citizens to be vaccinated for COVID-19 disturbing. For decades restricted by our constitutions, they are salivating at the opportunity to dictate and police our lives under the guise of concern for our health (Public Health). The pandemic undoubtedly presented unprecedented challenges and our governments especially Guyana have not responded well. Citizens will not accept the erosion of their civil liberties even to “protect” their health. All countries of the world including the Caribbean and Guyana have persons who did not take vaccines before the pandemic. Included in that group are Rastafaris, the group my family is a part of. We have lived in many countries, Guyana, including and have not had an issue.

I woke up one morning to be told that my access to government services has been restricted and if I leave Guyana I cannot enter if I continue to practice my spiritual belief. Note also that I was not given any grace period for the policy but it is overnight and with no exceptions. We live in a global society where families are located in different countries. No consideration was given to the impact on families. Really? Have we descended into martial law? I was always told the only place in the world I can go without exception is my land of birth. That is now gone decided by the Minister of Works no less.

In addition to conscientious objection, I also have a medical condition which I am told by my doctors outside of Guyana that I should take the vaccine under a specialist observation. Note that Guyana does not have that specialist and seems not to be in a hurry to get one despite the presence of persons with various autoimmune diseases in Guyana. Search as I may I cannot find any information on the Sputnik or Sinopharm vaccines and autoimmune pre-existing conditions. I did find some on the US vaccines.

I work with several international organizations that have not made it mandatory for anyone to get vaccines. However, being un-vaccinated will restrict participation in some activities such as travel. My review of some of the other Caribbean countries has shown that there are provisions for some unvaccinated non-citizen persons to enter (they will be subject to quarantine for a week etc.).

The present policies of the Government of Guyana are harsh, capricious, and fail to show respect for all citizens in a multicultural society. Some of us are not conspiracy theorists but wish to have a say in what goes into our bodies, a fundamental right of all human beings. The argument of public health is not adequate. The failure of the government to consider special circumstances (including spiritual beliefs) is what provides politicians and others opportunities to politicize the issue. In addition, as my grandma used to say you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

Sincerely,

Concerned citizen