Foreign investment in Caribbean, LATAM lowest since 2010 — ECLAC

Further evidence of the devastating socio economic impact which Covid-19 has had on Latin America and the Caribbean has been uncovered in research done by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
The research points to the region’s foreign direct investments having shrunk by just over a third last year compared with investment levels in 2019, a circumstance that is being blamed on investors largely avoiding the region on account of the uncertainties arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.