Guyanese women-led businesses part of Republic Bank-backed builder programme

As the regional lobby for enhanced institutional support for women-led businesses grows more intense, Republic Bank has made public its partnership with BPD Associates Ltd, a Business and People Development organization to launch its first ever Entrepreneurs Business Builder programme.

Launched on Monday, the programme is designed to “assist established women entrepreneurs with creating technology-enabled sustainable and profitable businesses,” a release from Republic Bank headquarters in Port of Spain said.

The release said the initiative will bring together “in one virtual space” 150 women from various Caribbean territories, including member countries of the Caricom. Guyana is among the countries that are part of the initiative.