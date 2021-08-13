New GMC agri business incubator to help manufacturers meet GAFDD, US FDA requirements

The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) last Friday launched what it said was the country’s first agri-business incubator, which will roll out a suite of services aimed at better positioning the corporation to enhance the quality of the output of the agriculture and agro-processing sectors.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha officiated at the commissioning ceremony for the new incubator at the GMC’s new headquarters in the GuySuco compound at LBI, East Coast Demerara. Information that has been made publicly available listed a number of undertakings the incubator will be offering, which will include the design and printing of product labels, the generation of barcodes and nutrition facts for display on product packaging, the provision of assistance to product manufacturers with the completion of business registration forms. Additionally, the GMC said, the incubator will provide assistance to producers in the completion of Government Analyst Food and Drugs Department forms as well as with expediting issues relating to US Food and Drug Administration.