Protesters abort Linden blockade after vaccine policy suspended

Lindeners against the restrictions on access to health services in Region Ten aborted plans for continued protests and cleared a blockade from the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge on Wednesday night after government decided to relax vaccine requirements.

The protest action by Lindeners came after unvaccinated nurses and doctors reporting for duty as well as members of the public seeking medical attention were locked out of the Linden Hospital Complex.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on late Wednesday night announc-ed a two-week extension to allow healthcare workers and public transport operators more time to become compliant. The Health Ministry also made it clear yesterday via an advisory that persons seeking medical care must be allowed access at public health facilities, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.