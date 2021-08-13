Tractor operators to get payments at agreed rate for Region Six flood relief works

Following talks, tractor operators in Region Six, who were hired to pump flood waters from inundated communities during recent flooding, have started to receive payments at the agreed $5,000 per hour rate.

On Wednesday Stabroek News reported that the tractor operators were calling on President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha to intervene to ensure that they received the rate of $5,000 per hour that they were promised

At the time, regional officials were trying to get them to agree to a rate of $4,000 per hour, leading to the operators accusing government of trying to renege on their promise.