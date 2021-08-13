US announces donation of 57,600 COVID vaccines to Guyana

The US Embassy today announced the donation by the United States Government of 57,600 doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the US Embassy said that the donated doses of vaccine arrived via COVAX in Georgetown today. This brings the total number of vaccines donated to Guyana through the COVAX mechanism to 165,600.

“We are pleased that Guyana is one of the countries to receive vaccines under the plan announced by President Biden this month to donate 80 million doses of vaccine around the world,” said US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch.

These 1.5 million doses are part of the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to share the US vaccine supply with the world.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

As President Biden said,

“‘From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners’”, the release said.