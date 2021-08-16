Mayor should be residing in the city

Dear Editor,

A few days ago, I passed by the private residence of the Mayor of Georgetown, Mr. Ubraj Narine, just by Pigeon Island, on the East Coast of Demerara. I noticed that ranks of the City Constabulary are stationed there, apparently, providing security services to that place.

Whilst I have no problem with the council providing security for the Mayor, I am wondering if the council can actually permit constables to work outside of Georgetown. I am not sure that this could actually be allowed. Section 137 of the Municipal and District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01 seems to suggest that a City Constable could not be on duty outside of the city or the Town in which he is serving: “For the purpose of this Act, every member of a town constabulary shall be deemed to be always on duty when required to act as such and shall perform the duties imposed upon, and exercise the powers granted to him under this Act or any other law at any and every place in the City or the Town, as the case may be, in which he is serving.” There appears to be no provision, in the Act, for them (city constables) to work outside city limits. The boundaries of the city according to the Act: “All the area bounded on the north by the Atlantic Ocean, on the east by the eastern boundary of the company path on the eastern side of Plantations Cummings Lodge, Houston and Rome, on the south by the southern boundary of Plantation Rome, and on the west by the Demerara River.” My concern then is, if the operations and work of the Georgetown City Constabulary are, by law, confined to the precincts of the city how can ranks be placed at the home of the Mayor outside the limits of Georgetown? The other serious question is one on the safety and welfare of those constables. I mean if something should go wrong, God forbid, while they are being transported or performing duties there, what coverage do they have and what benefits are available to them from the Council? On top of that, no one knows about any policy to protect the interests of those ranks instructed to perform duties outside of the jurisdiction of the city.

A more pointed question is what, if anything, does our laws say about elected officials and the jurisdictions in which they are elected?

In any case, it makes sense, to me, for the mayor to be residing in the city of which he is mayor.

I am aware that an elected official, such as a mayor or a councillor, can move out of the city or town in which they serve if the move is temporary and the individual intends to move back into that jurisdiction and reestablish permanent residence there as soon as reasonably possible. However, in the interest of good governance and for very practical purposes, including ensuring that local communities are adequately provided with essential public health and environmental services the mayor and city officials should reside in the city. Even basic things, such as building relationships with communities and critical stakeholders, require the active interest and constant and sustained presence of elected city officials in those areas. It is very impractical, and in a sense, unfair to residents of Georgetown, for an individual to be mayor of a city of which he is not a resident. How can that individual truly represent that city which he presides over but is not a resident? If the mayor resides in the city then there would be no question about the constabulary providing security at his residence.

Yours truly,

Anthony Subner