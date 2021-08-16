Much to ponder and debate in Rohee’s autobiography

Dear Editor,

I thoroughly enjoyed reading Clement Rohee’s autobiography, My Story My Song. Clement has had a long political career starting in the sixties, with active involvement in the heart of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) when the party was in the opposition. He learnt the ropes up the ladder which was often rickety but despite that and the shameless rigging of Guyana’s elections, he persevered within the firm embrace of the PPP, and when in 1992, free and fair elections were held and the PPP won convincingly, Clement James Rohee became a cabinet minister in the government of Guyana.

My Story My Song is a big book at nearly six hundred pages. It is chronological and contains insights into the evolution of politics and governance in Guyana offering glimpses of some of the guiding principles underlying the People’s Progressive Party of Dr. Cheddi Jagan and Mrs. Janet Jagan. But this is Clement’s story. He shares the good, the bad, the sad and the successes with equanimity, yet always, in the background through them all, his love of country, his party, his family and his fellow comrades shine through.

Autobiographies are personal. And the occasional misstatement can slip through. I noticed a couple of them based on my concurrent notes but they are immaterial to the thrust of Clement’s story. There is much to ponder, some to debate and lots to enjoy in Clement Rohee’s My Story My Song.

Sincerely,

Tulsi Dyal Singh, MD