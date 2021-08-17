Man found dead in Sophia suspected to have been lured to ambush

Keon McPherson, the man who was found dead at ‘C’ Field, Sophia on Sunday, died as a result of a gunshot injury, which he is believed to have gotten in an ambush.

A post-mortem examination that was done yesterday by state pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, determined that McPherson died due to a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

McPherson, 25, of 687 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, is believed to have been killed due to his involvement in a triangular relationship. The two other persons were taken into custody by police following the discovery of the man’s body.