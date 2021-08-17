Man found dead in Sophia suspected to have been lured to ambush

Guyana News

Keon McPherson
Keon McPherson, the man who was found dead at ‘C’ Field, Sophia on Sunday, died as a result of a gunshot injury, which he is believed to have gotten in an ambush.

A post-mortem examination that was done yesterday by state pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, determined that McPherson died due to a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

McPherson, 25, of 687 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, is believed to have been killed due to his involvement in a triangular relationship. The two other persons were taken into custody by police following the discovery of the man’s body.