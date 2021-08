Newborn falls into bin after Moruca woman performs own delivery at hospital -probe urged as nurse accused of neglect

A 32-year-old Moruca, Region One woman said she was forced to deliver her own child more than two weeks ago after she was allegedly neglected while in labour at the Suddie Hospital.

Dawn Jose is now calling on the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health, to investigate the incident.

Jose said she would like to see a nurse, who she has accused of ill-treating her, removed from her post for negligence so as to avoid a recurrence.