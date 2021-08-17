Suriname’s President arrives

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips (left) this afternoon at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri welcomed the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi (right) and his wife, First Lady Mellisa K. Santokhi-Seenacherry to Guyana.

The Surinamese President, a team of Ministers, representatives of the State Oil Company of Suriname and members of the Suriname private sector are on an official four-day visit to Guyana.

A release from the Prime Minister’s office said that during his visit, President Santokhi is expected to meet with President Irfaan Ali to review the progress made on the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

The two Presidents and their respective Ministers are expected to assess several areas under the platform, including foreign policy, political dialogue, infrastructure, transportation and agriculture.

The Surinamese President just over a year ago, in August of 2020, visited Guyana for the inauguration of President Ali. In November of 2020, President Ali and his wife, First Lady Arya Ali, made an Official State Visit to the Republic of Suriname. It was then that the two Presidents launched the SDCP.