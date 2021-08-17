Head Trinidad police service legal unit sent on leave over yacht incident

(Trinidad Express) Head of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Christian Chandler, has been sent on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an incident on his yacht.

The Express understands that ASP Baird of the Western Division is spearheading the investigation and thus far, statements have been recorded from officers of the Coast Guard and the 27-year-old Maraval woman who claimed she was being held against her will and was being subjected to unwanted sexual advances on the yacht owned by Chandler, which was on the waters of the Gulf at th