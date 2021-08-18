Motor racing club vaccination drive rolls out on Saturday

In an effort to realise the resumption of motor sport as ‘quickly as possible’ the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has forged a partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) to host a vaccination drive that ensures the various available vaccines are readily accessible to its members.

An inspection by the NCTF of the GT Motorsports building located at the club’s Albert Street and Thomas Lands location on Tuesday also reported approval from the NCTF was given for the hosting of the vaccination drive. The vaccination drive will be held on Saturday commencing from 9 am and concluding at 3 pm. GMR&SC President Rameez Mohammed in an invited comment said, “We want to urge all our drivers and riders and even marshals and club members who haven’t been vaccinated as yet to come out and get at least your first doses.”