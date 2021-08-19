Melanie NIS office closed temporarily over COVID

Due to incidents of COVID-19, the Management of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has made a decision to temporarily close its Melanie office, East Coast Demerara.

A release from the NIS said that the closure which takes effect from today, Thursday August 19th, 2021 at 12:00hrs will facilitate the testing of staff for the virus and the sanitizing of the building and compound.

The Office will resume services as per normal on Monday August 23rd, 2021.

All local offices as well as the Office situated at Camp and Bent streets remain open to the Public.

Pensioners are encouraged to utilize the services of these other locations