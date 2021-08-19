New Demerara bridge needs no EIA, says EPA

There will be no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted before the construction of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge as the EPA yesterday announced that it “will not significantly affect the environment,” even as it listed potential impacts.

“The EPA has screened the application for the grant of an environmental permit… and determined that it will not significantly affect the environment. Consequently, the proposed project is exempt from the requirement to conduct an EIA…,” an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notice in the Guyana Chronicle yesterday stated.

The Stabroek News contacted both the EPA and the Ministry of Public Works for an explanation of the decision which will likely raise eyebrows.