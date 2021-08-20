AG sues Jamaica company, David Patterson and two others over scales that weren’t delivered

Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday initiated legal proceedings against a Jamaican company, former Public Works Minister David Patterson and two others over $72.4m worth of motion scales which were fully paid for by the state in 2017 but never delivered.

Nandlall has sued Nevpro Realiza-tion Limited of 17 Haining Road, Kingston, Jamaica; Patterson who had jurisdiction in this area; then Public Works Ministry Permanent Secretary, Balraj Balram and the then head of the Special Projects Unit in the Public Works Ministry, Lawrence Mentis.

According to the filing, the AG is seeking general damages in excess of $50m against the Jamaican company over the non-delivery of three Mettler Toldeo Weight-in-Motion Scales and liquidated damages of $7.245m.