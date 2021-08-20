It was really milk powder -two held on suspicion of cocaine smuggling released

Two persons who were arrested earlier this week in relation to a quantity of suspected cocaine in packets of powdered milk were released after forensic tests revealed that the substance was actually milk.

The police in a press release issued yesterday afternoon confirmed that the duo were released from custody yesterday after tests conducted by the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory revealed that there was no trace of the narcotic in the twelve packets of Fernleaf milk.

The duo were arrested on Monday at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle,

In a previous statement, the police had said that a search was conducted on the luggage of a 34-year-old outbound passenger on Caribbean Airlines flight BW 217 destined for Barbados.

The search was prompted after the woman, who resides at New Street, Cumberland, Canje, Berbice, was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

During the search a law enforcement rank found several packets of Fernleaf milk among clothing and other items, the police said.

As a result of the discovery, the rank opened and tested the contents of two of the Fernleaf packets, using a narcotic testing kit, during which there was an indication of a narcotic, suspected to be cocaine.

As a result, the woman was told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned.

The police added that she initially remained silent but subsequently said that someone had given her the items to drop to Barbados.

As a result a second suspect was contacted, told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He admitted to giving the woman the items but denied knowing about the suspected cocaine.

They were both escorted to the Criminal Investigation Depart-ment’s Narcotics Branch and placed in custody.

The suspected cocaine was weighed and it amounted to 4.873 kg (10.7 pounds), police had said.