Digicel commissions mobile service at Kabakaburi

Residents living in the Upper Pomeroon River, particularly in villages such as St Monica, Karawab, Akawini, Siriki, Abrams Creek, and Jacklow will receive a better Digicel signal now that the company has commissioned a state-of-the-art, mobile service at Kabakaburi Mission.

The Digicel tower stands at 426 feet over the Kabakaburi Mission. Previously the communities relied on radio sets and satellite phones to communicate or some persons would even have to travel to Charity waterfront to make a call.

On Thursday last, Digicel Guyana introduced its state-of-the-art mobile service to the communities with a simple commissioning ceremony.