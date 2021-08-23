PNCR is a better party because of the efforts of Cammie Ramsaroop

Dear Editor,

It is with deep sadness that I pen these lines to reflect on a true PNC/PNCR stalwart, and intellect. He was an ardent public servant, distinguished orator, astute legal mind and former chairman of the PNCR. Comrade Cammie Bishwaishwar Ramsaroop was a comrade of no ordinary means. I have known Cde. Ramsaroop for all of my, almost 3, decades of PNCR activism. He was a humble, friendly and thoughtful comrade who was always willing and ready to give of his expertise and advice. A few days ago, one of my sisters called and informed me that Mr. Ramsaroop had passed. She knew that I had a great admiration for him. After the call, I felt instantly hollow inside as I began to reflect on his contribution to the PNCR Party, Guyanese politics and public service. Cammie Ramsaroop has made significant contributions in all these areas. He was a true Guyanese Patriot.

During the PNC’s continuous, 28 years of government, Mr. Ramsaroop held several important offices. These included: Minister of Housing and Reconstruction, Minister of Trade, Vice President among others. During the coalition government’s tenure in office, he served as the High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago. He was a man of tremendous talent and skills.

I met Mr. Ramsaroop during my early days as group chairperson of the Werk-en-Rust GYSM. Prior to then I heard a lot about him. Comrades spoke of him in glowing terms. One of the things they boasted about was his oratorical skills and his conversational approach to problem solving. I was eager to meet this man ‘Cammie’, as he was fondly called. So, not long after I was elected group chair, I finally met Cde. Ramsaroop at a General Council Meeting of the party. He was truly one of the most distinguished, but yet humble people I have met. His charisma and interactive style were fascinating to watch. As he approached the entrance to the auditorium someone yelled “Cammie” and he instantly turned in the direction of the person and began to walk towards him. Once he was done chatting with the man, he turned to a woman and greeted her. He stopped and greeted people before he could take his seat on the stage, this seemed to have been his style. When the meeting broke for lunch it was my time to meet him. So, I walked towards the stage before he came down and waited at the steps to meet him. He saw me waiting there and hastened his steps to reach me. As he approached me, I said, Hello Mr. Ramsaroop, and he immediately responded in his usual soft tone “no, no call me Cammie man, Cammie is alright”. I smiled and introduced myself and told him of the GYSM group I was a member of. We chatted for a while before he went to get his lunch. He was down to earth and friendly. Since that initial meeting Comrade Ramsaroop became one of my favourite PNCR politicians. His humility and charisma stuck with me. He never missed the opportunity to ask how I was doing, personally or to find out about my wellbeing. During those long nights at central executive meetings, he would often ask how I was getting home and I would let him know that I was either driving or that someone was taking me home.

Many of us in the executive of the GYSM were very fond of Mr. Ramsaroop. We, in the leadership, disagreed on many things and aligned ourselves with many different candidates who vied for internal political office, but Comrade Ramsaroop was that one person whom many of us had little or no disagreement over. He was an icon and the consensus guy for many of us. Comrade Cammie, was a friend of the GYSM. When I served in the leadership of the GYSM, Mr. Ramsaroop was among some of our most devoted contributors to events organized by the organization. Whether we were having a leadership retreat or a fund raiser, his donation was secured. He was so eager to give to the GYSM that he would call to let me know that his donation was not picked up by anyone. On occasions, Comrade Ramsaroop also served as a facilitator at the organization’s leadership retreat. He knew many of the leaders of the GYSM by name, this was how close and intimate he was to the organization. In 2002, when I was elected as National Chairperson of the GYSM, Cde. Ramsaroop ensured he reached out to congratulate me. He made sure to let me know I was making history and stated how proud he was of me. He was one of my silent but loyal supporters! He was resolute not loud!

People like Cammie Ramsaroop represented the best of PNCR leadership. During the period he served as chairman of the party he took a decision to share the chairing of the Central Executive Committee meeting with the then Vice Chairperson of the party. I was there when he made this announcement. I believe it was him recognizing that the party can only grow if we build capacity and provide opportunities for others to develop, and demonstrate their abilities to lead. He was not consumed by the office nor did he allow himself to be controlled by the enormity of the title. He was that humble!

The PNCR is a better party because of the efforts and decades of political work of people like Comrade Cammie Ramsaroop. It is therefore, incumbent upon those of us who remain to preserve their legacies and work.

Sincerely,

Lurlene Nestor