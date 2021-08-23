US State Dep’t personnel have become amateurish in approach to complex international problems

Dear Editor,

On Monday, August 16, 2021, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell into the hands of the Taliban, which had long sought to establish the country as an Islamic Republic. The collapse of the army and the government was swift and decisive leaving the United States administration in a free fall of explanations and justifications. That Afghanistan would someday succumb to anti-Western military forces has been axiomatic since the United States invaded that country on October 7, 2001. That the United States would withdraw from that country was also axiomatic from the date of the invasion especially since the underlying purpose was not to create a Western style democracy. Given these irrefutable truths, the question is, why did the United States bungle so badly its exit from Afghanistan leaving many of its citizens, allies, and friends in harm’s way. The answers are many but the one that stands out is the reflexive and thoughtfulness of America’s foreign policy towards undeveloped countries.

The well-heeled and highly educated personnel at Foggy Bottom have become amateurish in their approach to complex international problems. They have become like their much criticized counterparts in less developed countries who defiantly take on the United States on controversial trade, maritime, and political issues rather than seek collaboration and consensus with other nations who might find their cause to be defensible morally and practically. What seems to predominate in difficult places like Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan is the lurking hammer. That is, if a particular strategy fails, then the resort to the hammer is always there to correct what intelligence and negotiations dictated. At this writing, it is unclear whether a policy based on a sound assessment is being employed as the government seeks to evacuate thousands of United States citizens. It was stated that a certain amount of troops would be needed. As the days progressed that amount has increased and now total about 6000. The greater the number of troops is the likelier a confrontation with Taliban forces. Every effort must be used to avoid further bloodshed. America has little to gain in any skirmishes or outright battles in Afghanistan.

The United States was founded on the belief of its right to rule itself free of British hegemony and to establish institutions consistent with its culture, traditions, and history. No matter how small or powerless a people those beliefs throb in their hearts and influence their collective thoughts. These truths must not only be recognized and considered by the United States but they must predominate in their construction of foreign policy. The world was rightfully delighted when President Biden signaled his intention to return the United States to the fold of internationalism. The outcome in Afghanistan is not encouraging to eager partners and anxious doubters. The United States will continue to be the preeminent world power for the foreseeable future. Its vantage point is one of economic might and military superiority. It cannot conduct foreign policy knowing these irrepressible truths – a people’s culture and innate longing from outside dominance – but acting in a manner that ignores these truths especially because of its storied and inspiring history of revolution.

Sincerely,

Derrick Arjune