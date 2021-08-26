COVID deaths rock Jamaica’s Trelawny

(Jamaica Observer) FALMOUTH, Trelawny – Family members and friends of Derrick Rose, affectionately called Sarge, 53, and his pal Darrien Cassells, better known as Cheddy, 38, two popular businessmen and socialites, are still grieving their passing on Monday — hours apart — at the Falmouth Public General Hospital where they were admitted with COVID-19.

Among the mourners is a grief-stricken former Government Senator Dennis Meadows, who argued that the deaths of Cassells and Rose, who were both his friends, should not be in vain, but instead be used as a platform to campaign against COVID vaccine hesitancy.

“A condom or any other contraceptive doesn’t offer absolute protection against STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) or pregnancy, but the odds are in your favour if you use or take it. Similarly, the vaccine doesn’t offer absolute protection, but its efficacy makes you able to survive COVID-19 symptoms. It’s giving yourself a fighting chance against the virus. Hesitancy obviously kills; my friends’ death confirms that. If you fail to vaccinate, you’re essentially surrendering yourselves and loved ones to grave illness and possibly death,” argued Meadows, during an interview with the Jamaica Observer West yesterday.

“Darrien [Cheddy] was a giver and he always sought to lend a helping hand. I want his untimely death to serve to move his friends and family who are hesitant, or reluctant for one reason or another, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. I’m a bit angry at my friends, particularly Cheddy and Sarge, for not giving themselves a fighting chance against COVID-19.

Another of the deceased close friends, Oliver Warren, a Trelawny businessman, who said he has so far taken one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, is also imploring anti-vaxxers to change their stance.

“I would encourage every single Jamaican to go out and take the vaccine because I have witnessed my two friends [Cassells and Rose] on the hospital beds asking for assistance, medication, and crying for doctor and nurse. So we have to tell every single person, even your worst enemy, to take the vaccine because you have to give yourself a chance,” Warren beseeched.

Shelly-Ann Martin, one of Rose’s devastated nieces, concurred with Meadows and Warren.

“If this [vaccination] is the only chance there is, then it is logical to be vaccinated,” agreed the bereaved Martin, adding that she has started her vaccination process.

She revealed that her uncle, who has died leaving five children, had signalled his intention to get inoculated.

“It lick we hard. He [Rose] wasn’t vaccinated. I would have preferred if he was [but] he wasn’t ready. He said he was going to do it, but he wasn’t ready. This COVID thing is very, very hard, very hard!” she bewailed.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, more than 60 Trelawny residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses, at least 15 of them have been recorded since the start of this month.

Meadows, who was also a close friend of Cassell’s father, who passed away some seven years ago, shared that he is somewhat a mentor to the young accountant who was also the operator of an eatery in Falmouth. He, however, rued that he failed in his efforts to convince him to get immunised against the respiratory disease.

But, he took solace that he managed to persuade Cassells’ partner to be vaccinated.

“Thank God, I was able to convince his dear common-law wife [Casey Hayles] to take the vaccine. She proved a tower of strength for him and was able to take care of him prior to him going to hospital without much fear because she was vaccinated,” the former senator confided.