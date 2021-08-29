Teachers’ union concerned over ‘aggressive’ reopening of schools

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is concerned about the government’s “aggressive” reopening of public schools, even as some parents hope that the return to face-to-face learning will be a success in spite of their fears.

With children aged 12 and over being inoculated with supplies of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Education on Friday announced that nursery and primary schools will reopen for face-to-face learning on September 6, while secondary schools will open in accordance with the vaccination programme. At the nursery level, 41 of the 348 nursery schools will open to full face-to-face interaction while the others will operate on a rotation system, which will see year one and two learners attending school on different days during the week. At the Primary level, 44 schools will open completely on September 6, while another 413 including nine annexes will operate on a rotational basis. Seven secondary schools will be completely opened for all grade levels, while the remaining 126, including the Practical Instruction Centres (PICs), will operate a rotational system.

“Children coming back to the classroom from a long hiatus will definitely want to play with each other. They will want to hug and the younger ones will definitely find it hard to wear a mask all day. Monitoring all of that will be a lot of work for the teachers,” GTU executive member Colin Bynoe, however, said yesterday.

He explained that teachers are already crying out that they have to do so much extra, yet they are not compensated with any increase in salary or the provision of any allowance.

According to Bynoe, who is the union’s immediate past president, while it is likely that the secondary schools can be satisfactorily managed the nursery and lower primary levels are likely to be a minefield.

“This is why the union advocated for a phased opening. Older students could’ve been used to model best behaviours and a public relations campaign aimed at younger students and parents conceived from that success,” he added.

For now, there will need to be significant monitoring, a substantial supply of safety gear as well as a clear policy on vaccination that accounts for each individual’s rights.

“We hope that no teacher or child will be forced to take the vaccine,” he emphasised while demanding that the Ministry of Education has a real conversation with the union rather than foisting things on teachers.

The Education Ministry has already announced that teachers like health care workers will be required to be inoculated or provide a weekly negative PCR test sourced from a private health care facility.

In response, the GTU withdrew from participating in the assessment of schools and other engagements with the ministry.

The union while supporting vaccination has maintained that it must be voluntary.

Over the last week, similar directives have seen several government employees locked out of their places of work, with at least one minister, Minister of Health Frank Anthony, declaring that they will not be paid.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has stopped short of delivering similar ultimatums but has stressed that the overall safety of society will be the primary concern of her ministry.

“Rights always come with exceptions and responsibilities…while we might have rights in the country about how each individual addresses his own health when those individual rights threaten the public health then it becomes the duty of the state to determine how to reconcile those individual rights. Is vaccination during a public health crisis a deeply personal choice? And what happens when it conflicts with someone else’s deeply personal choice not to die right now?” the minister questioned.

No guarantee

One day after the Ministry of Education announced the plans for the reopening, parents were already shopping. For many the shopping list included shirts, shoes, socks, lunch kits and a little faith that the ministry’s plan is a success.

The most worried appear to be those with younger children, who remain unsure that the learners will follow the guidelines set for their protection.

“I have an 11-year-old and a five-year-old and I’m worried about the five-year-old. He is kinda hyper. There is no guarantee that we will get the kids not to touch or to sanitise regularly and not share stuff. That is impossible but I guess we have to pray. Trust God. That’s the most we can do because even with the vaccine you still stand a chance of getting COVID-19,” Ms Bovell (only name given) told Sunday Stabroek.

She explained that even though she is worried she will still be sending both her children to school because they need to be there.

Asked if she would feel more comfortable with her child entering the classroom of a vaccinated versus unvaccinated teacher, Bovell said no.

‘I’d be just as worried either way. With vaccination everyone has to make their own choice and knowing that even the vaccinated can be carriers, I would still be very, very worried,” she shared.

Similar concerns were expressed by Odessa, who with her daughter, Renacie, spoke with Sunday Stabroek.

“I’m comfortable with my son going because he’s older. He’s 15 but with [Renacie] I’m not so sure. She’s entering Grade 4 [Primary Two],” the mother said.

Speaking on her own behalf, the nine-year-old said she preferred to stay home. Clinging to her mother, she explained that she was most afraid of what could happen if “somebody takes off their mask.”

This fear is likely to be one of the psychosocial impacts of the pandemic which the ministry would have to address before it can return to instruction.

Manickchand has already explained that teachers are being trained to administer a diagnostic test which would identify any additional support learners might need.

In the interim, Odessa added that while she will be sending her 15-year-old to school with minimal worry, she will not be consenting for him to be vaccinated even though she herself is fully inoculated.

“I’m not comfortable with my son being vaccinated. I mean the thing is who do you hold responsible if something happens to your child? I’m already of age. I’ve made a decision on my own behalf but I don’t want to make that decision for him and then one or two years down the line he’s facing an unseen side effect,” she explained.

Asked if she would feel safer if all adults including teachers, made the choice to be vaccinated, the mother stressed that since she would like her personal choices to be respected, she must respect those of others.

“I respect the right of the teacher. They are another human being like myself. The vaccine does not prevent us from being infected with COVID-19 and persons are not yet sure of how their body will react, so give them time,” she said.

Patricia Gillis, a grandmother whose five-year-old grandson, Colin, is entering nursery school, told Sunday Stabroek that she is sure that younger students will face hardships.

“It’s not my choice to send him. It’s his mother’s and I hear she say he going to school so I guess he going to school but I’m concerned, yes. Look at he right now. He not wearing the mask. He got it on he chin. I does tell he about it and he don’t listen. He always taking off the mask. Me ain’t know how they gonna manage with them lil children ‘cause is just he with me and it hard to manage,” she shared.

An excited Colin flitted between the stalls on Regent Street while his grandmother spoke to this newspaper.

He said he wants to see his friends and he promised to do everything the teacher says, including listening when the teacher says don’t touch. “I’ll write when teacher says write. I’ll wash my hand,” he promised but he added he won’t wear a mask. “It hurts my nose… I can keep it for a count of five,” he said as he happily demonstrated.