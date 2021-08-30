Guyana News

Guyana team drew major business interest at Houston conference – Ramsaroop

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo (centre) cutting the ribbon at one of the events in the presence of other members of the Guyana team
Guyana’s sixty-member delegation at the recently concluded Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Houston, United States, has led to increased interest in business opportunities with a number MOUs signed with private sector companies, Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest) Head, Peter Ramsaroop says.

In addition to lauding the effort as a sound investment and successful networking initiative that saw tangible deliverables, Ramsaroop said that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who led the nine-member  Government of Guyana delegation, also met with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss mutual opportunities as Guyana continues to pursue ways of maximizing benefits of its oil-producing status.