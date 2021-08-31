ExxonMobil says it and contractors spent $19b here for first half of 2021 -Guyanese workforce at 2,865

ExxonMobil Guyana yesterday said that it and its contractors spend $19b here for the first half of 2021 making it a total of $96.4b since 2015.

In its 2021 Half Year report, which was recently submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources, ExxonMobil sad that as of June 2021, 2,865 Guya-nese were supporting the company’s overall activities, representing 53% of the total workforce. It said that the Guyanese workforce grew by 38% at the end of June 2021 from 2,070 in June 2020 and includes 568 women.

It said that more than 82,000 hours of training were provided to Guyanese staff working on ExxonMobil Guyana activities, over 85% of which were in Professional, Technical and Craft, and Trade training areas