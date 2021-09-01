E-Networks opens new store at Anna Regina

Internet activity such as surfing, streaming, shopping and gaming is now easier for residents of Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two now that E-Networks Inc – Guyana’s only locally-owned and operated telecommunications provider – has opened a new store at Anna Regina. The store is located opposite the C V Nunes Primary School.

Customers living at Bush Lot, Henrietta, Richmond and Aurora, will be able to access fibre-optic home and business internet service bundles from as low as $7,900 dollars per month.

On Friday E-Networks Chairman Rakesh Puri and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Vishok Persaud, officially opened the new store at Anna Regina. Persaud used the opportunity to interact with the business community in Region Two. During a “Business mixer” event businessmen were able to interact and ask questions in a social environment.

During the interaction, businessmen were told by Persaud that by 2022 the entire Region Two would be able to access his company’s service. At the moment only a few persons in the region can do so. The company had landed its first-ever submarine fibre optic cable at the Essequibo islands and Essequibo coast earlier this year.

The investment introduced substantially more reliable and faster internet service to the region which has suffered from unreliable connectivity for decades.

At the new E-Networks office at Anna Regina, customers can sign up for services using the company’s website and social media channels. Essequibians would be able to enjoy the same services at the same prices as those available in Georgetown with up to 1000 Mbps internet speed on its Business fibre and up to 75 Mbps on its 4G/5G fixed wireless service.

The opening of the office will enable Essequibians to access more online options for socio-economic development, remote learning, entertainment, e-commerce, collaboration, and connecting with family and friends across the globe.

Chairman of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce Aadil Baksh commended the company’s efforts for choosing Region two stating that the region needed such service. He said that young people will be able to attend online classes and become qualified. He also said he is happy that a company found a way to provide reliable internet service to Essequibo.