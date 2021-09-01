Myers, Moseley file libel suits against Guyana Times, Ramsammy

In separate actions, journalist Gordon Moseley and former Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers have filed libel lawsuits seeking almost $100 million and $80 million respectively against the Guyana Times and one of its columnists, former Minister of Health Dr. Leslie Ramsammy.

But following repeated failed attempts by the claimants to serve their lawsuits on Ramsammy who they say is evading service, they are asking the court to allow them to notify him through newspaper advertisements.

It is not the first time that Ramsammy who is now Advisor to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, is being accused of dodging service of lawsuits.