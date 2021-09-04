Guyana wants Islamic Bank funds reprogrammed to tackle extreme climate events

President Irfaan Ali has requested the reprogramming of previously approved Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) funds and the programming of new resources to help Guyana strengthen its capacity to respond to any future extreme climatic events and to build more resilient infrastructure.

This was disclosed yesterday by Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh at the 2021 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance on his presentation, discussions are ongoing with the Bank on this request for reprogramming as Government aims to garner the required support while also ensuring that this it is delivered “in the shortest possible time”.