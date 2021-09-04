Norton St couple charged with trafficking cannabis found in home

A Norton Street, Lodge, couple was yesterday charged with trafficking 151 lbs of cannabis which was allegedly found in their home.

Forty-four-year-old Marvin Glenn and 40-year-old Nicola Amanda Williams, both of Lot 42 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, were placed before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. The two were jointly charged with trafficking 151 lbs of cannabis.

It is alleged that on September 2, at Norton Street, Lodge, they had in their possession, 68.808 kilogrammes of cannabis.