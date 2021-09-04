Six remanded over murder of Crabwood Creek pandit

Six Upper Corentyne men were yesterday jointly charged with murdering Crabwood Creek Hindu priest, Rishi Bharrat, who was fatally beaten after he attempted to disperse persons who were behaving raucously in front of his residence on Saturday evening.

Devendra Khemraj also known as `Baya’, 29, of Lot 66 Grant 1805 Crab-wood Creek; Javed Ghandie also known as `Stempid’, 22, of Lot 34 ‘B’ Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek; Ramzan Ally also known as `Jack’, 18, of Crabwood Creek; Anil Angershalam, 25, of Crab-wood Creek; Vidaianand Khemraj, 24, of Lot 66 Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek and Gregory Tejpertab also known as `Greg’, 27, of Crabwood Creek, all appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court where they were charged with the murder of Bharrat also known as `Haribol’, 60, a joiner of Lot 10 Grant 1806 Crab-wood Creek.

The six men were not required to plead to the charge and were remanded to prison by Magistrate Alex Moore. They will return to court on October, 14.