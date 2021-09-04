Based on water quality tests Fyrish well water is safe for human consumption

Dear Editor,

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has taken note of a letter published in the Friday, September 3, 2021 edition of the Stabroek news titled “GWI’s well is surrounded by floodwaters in the middle of a cemetery at Fyrish Village.” The company wishes to highlight that while the Fyrish well station is located within an area prone to flooding during the rainy season, the compound of the station is NOT flooded, as evident in the photo. The author of the letter questioned the quality of the water the well produces and GWI takes this opportunity to assure all customers served by the facility that the water it produces is safe for human consumption. Based on water quality testing carried out regularly, the microbial water quality of the Fyrish Well is intact and consistent with the health based drinking water guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

GWI operates a central laboratory and several mini laboratories, one of which is located in Port Mourant, Berbice, where the general water quality of all wells and treatment plants are consistently monitored for safety. In addition to this, other independent laboratories are also used to corroborate the water quality data whenever needed. Even as the company closely monitors water quality, it continuously works to maintain WHO standards with activities such as the regular flushing of pipelines. The management and staff of GWI continually strives to remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality services to customers with their satisfaction, safety and good health being our prime focus. We take this opportunity to also assure customers that GWI remains committed to the drilling of a new well within the serving area from Albion to Gibraltar in the year 2022.

Kind regards,

Chriseana Ramrekha

Assistant Public Relations

Officer

Guyana Water Incorporated