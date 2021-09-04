Because no one cares it is doubtful that things in Guyana will get better

Dear Editor,

Once again, the scourge of noise nuisance is in the news following the tragic and gruesome killing of Pandit Rishi Bharrat. I have written numerous letters to the press on this subject in the context of the absolute lawless decibel levels of the music that accompanies the Mashramani and Carnival parades. There has been a much-welcomed respite for the past two years because of the COVID pandemic. However, a return to normalcy will undoubtedly usher in a return of the music that shakes and rocks the residences of Queenstown and Kitty for a full 24 hours non-stop. The culprits here are the Public and Private Sector corporate entities. In a lawful society, these would be the leaders who would set the example for others to follow. The street parades are also accompanied by drunken, foul-mouthed vulgarities and I have requested ad nauseam that they be moved to a location away from residential areas. No one pays attention. No one cares.

We read every day about all the oil wealth that will supposedly usher in a better standard of living for everyone. Who believes that? What we all know for certain is that the wealth will worsen the bombast and swagger of the big ones whose current lawless and unconscionable behaviour was highlighted in the letter from Dr. Errol Liverpool published in SN on September 2, 2021. Dr. Liverpool described his experience at the Sleepin Hotel where there is total disregard for all COVID protocols. They, undoubtedly, have friends in high places, those very same places that sanction the lawless noise nuisance of the street parades. Stabroek News’ editorial of September 3, 2021, “Noise nuisance” is very welcome but it is more than cynicism that lowers my expectation of any change. It is the sad reality of life in Guyana. I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Pandit Rishi. And to Dr. Liverpool, I wish I could promise that things will get better. The experience of Guyana makes that very doubtful, however.

Sincerely,

Ryhaan Shah