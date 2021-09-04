Fully vaccinated persons can become infected and can be super spreaders as well

Dear Editor,

I wish to highlight my concerns about the policy of certain companies to require employees to be vaccinated or produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction, (PCR) test every week or every two weeks before reporting for duty. Ab initio, let me state categorically that I am not opposed to vaccines. In fact, I willingly took my Tetanus and Yellow Fever vaccines. I have my immunization cards to prove this. I took my children to clinic for their Mumps, Measles and Rubella, Polio, Diphtheria and Pertussis vaccines. In relation to these SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, I am of the belief that the population ought to be told the truth, good and bad, about them. I believe that the population ought to be able to sift through all the information and arrive at their own informed decision on whether or not to take a vaccine. I do not believe that persons should be placed in a position of choosing to keep their job or debate taking the vaccine.

It is my view that if companies are going to require unvaccinated employees to produce a negative PCR test, then the vaccinated employees should do so also. The vaccines were not designed to prevent persons from getting COVID-19. It therefore means that fully vaccinated persons can become infected with the COVID-19 virus and can be super spreaders as well as be hospitalized as long haulers. According to the National Health Service (UK), there is a chance you can still get or spread Covid-19 if you’ve had the vaccine. A recent report from Public Health England found that one in five people who have double-vaccinated are still vulnerable to getting infected with the Delta variant. What proof will the vaccinated employees have to produce to establish that they are free of the virus? How can one positively say that a vaccinated employee will not spread COVID-19 to an unvaccinated employee or even a customer?

According to cnbc.com, Health and Science, as of Monday, 5th July, 2021, Israel noticed a drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against Covid but observed that it was still strong in preventing severe illness. This indicates that the protection offered by that vaccine is waning. No one can say with certainty the longevity of the efficacy of the vaccines. Therefore, my humble view is that EVERYONE should be tested or no one should be asked to get tested. The manner in which some vaccinated persons behave illustrate clearly that they have no faith in science and the fact that their vaccination will prevent them from becoming seriously ill or hospitalized. They make it difficult for unvaccinated persons and seek to shun them. What is it that the vaccinated is afraid of? Finally, misery loves company.

Sincerely,

Janice DeNobrega