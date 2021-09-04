It is now 2:16 am as I pen this letter, I cannot sleep because of the noise abuse

Dear Editor,

First I would like to commend the EPA for stepping out of its comfort zone, I was overwhelmed when a staff member visited my place of residence accompanied by a Sergeant from the Kitty Police Station on Saturday 14th, August, 2021 to investigate the numerous complaints of noise abuse emanating from the (roadside) restaurant and bar known as Lisa Restaurant and Bar. A facility since it’s operation began sometime in February, has brought nothing but a ghetto, bullyism style of harassment and misery to the residents of Sheriff street and the surrounding area and there seem to be no ending to this nightmare. It is now 2:16 am as I pen this letter and I cannot sleep… the music is in my room. What appeared to be the way forward when the investigation was conducted and the offender admitted that she had changed the large music box she was operating to a smaller box her statement seemed credible.

I was asked by the reps while standing with them by the gate of my residence if I was comfortable with the volume that was being heard from where this woman operates to where we were standing since they themselves operated the box and that was the loudest it could go, to be honest I wasn’t, but decided to make it a matter of give and take since it wasn’t loud enough to get into the house. I then requested that the offender be sent home when the curfew commences at ten thirty every night. I am still waiting for this to happen. Anyways, this brought comfort for the next three nights, there was no noise and I was able to get the much needed rest I so badly craved. But that changed just as quickly as it started and it was clear that a price for complaining had to be paid by way of retaliation and intimidation base on what is taking place now. I believe the bigger music box is back in operation because the music is very loud once again followed by a sudden burst of loud music from a vehicle that comes after 1’ 0’ clock every morning with the intention to disturb and intimidate a clear message being sent by this individual and her confederates, that this is your punishment and this is the stiff penalty you’ll have to pay.

It is crystal clear that the connection and protection this individual enjoy is one that speak volumes which flaunt to the residents in no uncertain terms ‘I cannot be touched’, thereby giving the impression that the patrol that is supposed to be out there protecting people is either handicapped or choose to become deaf and blinded by what is taking place, or some of them on duty are deliberately condoning it, for whatever reason. Further, adding insult to injury, some of them claim there is no disturbance instead of instituting charges for breaching the curfew, the complainant automatically becomes the nuisance and a liar. The numerous calls for help in the wee hours of the mornings to all stations would prove this. The records can be retrieved from GTT. The operator of this hell-house do not stop operating until after three and four am in the mornings, mostly four, there is always music and loud talking, there is no consideration, no conscience, no empathy for what they are doing to others and these people do not reside here. I wish to highlight too, disturbances are also coming from a hot dog mobile shop nearby, the operator is also following the trend of loud music until four am in the mornings whenever he operates and there is a vehicle that stops with insane loud music whatever the hour.

The smell of his product invades my room whenever it is being prepared and sometimes it becomes offensive, no one wants to smell food whole night this is another violation of people’s right. These people must be monitored and music from their operation restricted after a certain hour. Last Sunday saw a return of this unreasonable woman operating her restaurant from around 19hrs on Saturday straight into Sunday morning with loud music, it had stopped after reports were made but this woman knows that she has protection so she is back without a care that she had inflicted so much misery the night before. This practice must be stamped out by the authorities. Enough is enough! In closing I wish to highlight that the EPA erred seriously when they in a letter of acknowledgement to me listed the woman’s address as 136 Sheriff Streets, this happens to be the address of LENS Store, this woman has no address here she is a squatter. I am willing to bet, she has no license nor permit to operate a restaurant and bar where she operates on the roadside. But then again this is Guyana. The taxpayers have to suffer while the law-breakers enjoys.

People’s health and comfort must be a priority, the eight hours rest recommended is no longer a privilege here, where is humanity? How can people be forced to listen to music for nine hours and over every night? Also where is the Covid Bus? Are they operating conveniently? Noise abuse is dangerous, the suffering and misery being inflicted on others is real. The stress people have to face during the days to go about their daily challenges, they need uninterrupted rest at nights. Finally I must emphasize. The EPA along with others are not grasping the true nature of my complaint, the heavy bass of the music is bouncing off the zinc fences so no patrol cannot understand that, sound travels so when they arrive and hear a vocal song sounding reasonable to their ears for a few minutes they are sending back reports of no disturbance. But it’s the person that is at the receiving end in his/her bed who has to listen to the heavy bass coming through the zinc for hours, no way can they justify what is happening to that person. I close hoping that those in authority would have a clearer understanding of what is happening here and the psychological damage it can cause especially to a person who has health issues.

Sincerely,

P. Lewis