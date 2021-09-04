My NIS records contain defects but each visit is made worse by disrespectful staff

Dear Editor,

During the month of January, 2021, my records at N.I.S were defected and did not contain evidence of my Contributions. On the 3rd February, 2021, I submitted a document to N.I.S from my former Employer that contained evidenced of my missing contributions. After submitting the document I paid ten visits to N.I.S Office at Camp Street, to be told at every visit “everything will be alright”. On Friday 20th August, 2021, I paid eleven visits at N.I.S Camp Street, where I was handed a copy of my Contribution Statement by a disrespectful, uncooperative, and untrained staff member who has no office etiquette. He refused to answer questions that I asked him, instead all he did was shake his head to every question I asked. This is the service N.I.S provides to members of the public. No changes were done to my Contribution Statement, and it remains the same. I have wasted my previous time and energy. However I will not give up, I will stand firm in this matter to the end, in order to ensure that I am not penalize by the N.I.S Administration.

Sincerely,

Dennis Clarke

N.B. Supporting document with NIS Contributions was seen by this newspaper