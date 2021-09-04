Talent show win springboards Joel Dudhnath’s foray into singing

For singer Joel Dudhnath being one of the ten winners of the recent Guyana Talent Search show has served as a springboard to jumpstart his career. Three years ago Joel began dreaming of performing on stage to showcase his talent but did not have the will to make it a reality, so when he learned of the competition, he felt that was his chance.

“Winning feels so unreal. One day I was dreaming about singing and the next day I got through as a contestant,” said an elated Joel.

The 18-year-old shared that while he has always loved singing, it was not until three years ago that he became more passionate about the art form. A year ago, he grew more serious about singing and began honing this new talent by doing vocal training. However, he had issues being social and outgoing. It was the arrival of the life-threatening coronavirus that made him realize how fragile life is and that one should make time to do the things that matter.