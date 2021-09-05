Karen Cummings restates opposition support for vaccination campaign

Reminding that COVID-19 has become the pandemic of the unvaccinated, the Shadow Minister of Heath, Dr Karen Cummings on Thursday reiterated the opposition’s support for immunisation while stressing that “coercion” cannot be substituted for a comprehensive education campaign.

“We should follow the science and debunk the myths…As a Christian I know true science and the Bible agrees [but] coercion is not science…We are not against persons being immunised. The Opposition Leader and I have gone to various parts of the country to encourage persons to be vaccinated as COVID-19 has become the pandemic of the unvaccinated.,” Cummings told a press conference.