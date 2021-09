Businessman Harrylall Motilall has been identified as the prime suspect in Thurs-day night’s shooting during which two Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers from the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) were wounded in an anti-smuggling operation.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that as the investigation into the incident continues, Motilall is yet to be arrested.

Sources told this newspaper that checks were made for Motilall but he was not located up to yesterday afternoon.