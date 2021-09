Shadood tipped to be ambassador to Qatar

Current Charge d’Affaires of the Guyana Embassy in Kuwait, Safraaz Shadood is tipped to be Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar.

Sources say agrément has been sought for Shadood from the authorities in Doha.

Guyana is expected to open its embassy in Qatar next month.

When the budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was approved in March this year, it was revealed that a total of $60 million had been allocated for the establishment of embassies in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.