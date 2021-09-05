Political product differentiation: A divergence of political ideology and practice in Guyana?

Observing the way in which the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C approach several key policies indicates an emerging political dichotomy in Guyana. With the exception of a few independent parties such as D’Aguiar’s United Force and the Alliance for Change, the historical PPP and PNC were essentially left-wing parties of varying flavour. More recently, the PPP/C – notwithstanding its Marxist-Leninist constitution and the cognitive dissonance – is evolving into a pro-business and centre-right party, while the PNCR appears to be heading, albeit somewhat tentatively, in the direction of centre-left. The WPA still has its Marxist overhang in spite of the open ethnic loyalty of some of its leaders. This hopeful evolution could potentially move the quality of politics in the right direction, but the ever-present ethnic voting patterns could still throw sand in the wheels.