Chess with Errol

Preparing for next year’s Olympiad

Loris Nathoo, creator of the local Grand Prix System which guarantees a flawless entry to the Chess Olympiad
Loris Nathoo, creator of the local Grand Prix System which guarantees a flawless entry to the Chess Olympiad
By

Treasurer of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Davion Mars has said that over-the-board contact chess tournaments will begin in October. Naturally, if schools are being reopened this week, we can justify the return of contact chess.

Chess tournaments are the lifeline and existence of the royal game. The chess world is returning gradually to live action-packed chess and major tournaments are being headlined daily. The 2021 World Chess Championship Match is to be conducted live in November. We have just witnessed the successful completion of the Sinquefield Cup in the US among other important tournaments in Europe and Asia.