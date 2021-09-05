Preparing for next year’s Olympiad

Treasurer of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Davion Mars has said that over-the-board contact chess tournaments will begin in October. Naturally, if schools are being reopened this week, we can justify the return of contact chess.

Chess tournaments are the lifeline and existence of the royal game. The chess world is returning gradually to live action-packed chess and major tournaments are being headlined daily. The 2021 World Chess Championship Match is to be conducted live in November. We have just witnessed the successful completion of the Sinquefield Cup in the US among other important tournaments in Europe and Asia.