Hema Persaud’s business helps people say it with cards

With no allowance to buy presents for loved ones when their birthdays came around, Hema Persaud began making her own cards and eventually established Handmade by Hema last July.

Originally, the business sold mainly cards, but quickly added bookmarks and paper flowers. Recently, in celebration of its first anniversary, Handmade by Hema began offering polymer clay earrings.

Persaud, 20, said she had bought the polymer clay last year, which was imported, but without the necessary materials she had hoped to add. The clay was put aside for whenever the materials became available. July was when she decided to use it and made her first polymer clay earrings, using their oven at home. She baked the clay as instructed online and while the result was not perfect, she was pleased.