Directions

A column in this vein appeared previously in this spot in the hope it might propel others to contribute to the subject. It’s actually aimed at possibly collaborative work with musicians in general. They are not in any special order, so music men, or women, can pick and choose from these environmental themes:

The ocean is home now to earth’s largest ecosystems. It contains nearly 200,000 identified species but actual numbers may be in the millions. Writers can add music to the lines here (in bold) to reflect that, or propel their own: