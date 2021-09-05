US-based Guyanese urologist and author Oneeka Williams believes in opening doors for others

Guyanese Oneeka Williams’ journey to becoming the first Black woman to train in Urologic Surgery at the Lahey Clinic, in Burlington, Massachusetts, in the United States was filled with twists and turns that she now uses as an inspiration for others, especially the young, as in her own words she is on a mission to “reshape how we think” as she “swings for the fences” and encourages others to do the same.

A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr Williams now holds the titles of award winning author, surgeon, teacher and positivity catalyst.

Her substantive positions are Urologic Surgeon at the Emerson Hospital and Assistant Clinical Professor of Urology at Tufts Medical School.