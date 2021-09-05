Worries over sending children back to school

“For me, I want my children to go to school because it is like I losing them. I know people saying how it ain’t safe and all them things but it is not safe fuh we to leave we children at home with nobody. It not safe for them not to really getting any schooling. So I totally agree for my children to go back to school.

“I will allow my secondary school child to get the vaccine and send her out. While I am not too comfortable with it, I think in my heart it is the right thing. So, I am doing what I have to do and pray for the best. My children have really suffer over them months school close if you see how they drop back. So I believe that there is no other thing to do than to send them to school if they will become something in life.”

The words of a mother who will be sending two of her children to school tomorrow. One to primary and the other to secondary school. The reopening of schools has divided our country as while some are in agreement with it, others believe that classes should remain ‘virtual’. I put virtual in single quotes because since schools closed last March (there has been a partial opening for some levels) a significant portion of our country’s children has not had any access to virtual learning. Some have had access to workbooks and worksheets but with no explanation on the various concepts they were unable to successfully complete. Then there were those who had absolutely no access.